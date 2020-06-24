Tredje AP fonden Sells 22,558 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 139,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

