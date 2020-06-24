Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,829 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.09. 820,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

