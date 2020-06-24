UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 61,854 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. 7,601,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,338,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

