UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. 2,216,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

