UMB Bank N A MO Has $17.59 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

