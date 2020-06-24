UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.01. 1,504,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

