UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 15,153 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $5.80 on Wednesday, hitting $110.79. 12,571,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

