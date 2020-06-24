UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 9,188 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.