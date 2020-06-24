UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

