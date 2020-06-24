UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,225. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $343.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

