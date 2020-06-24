UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,734 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,093. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

