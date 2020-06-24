United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.654 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

