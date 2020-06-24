Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 136,307 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 82,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.