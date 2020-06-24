Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,431,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

