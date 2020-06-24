Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 543,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Waste Management by 281.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 147,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 190,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. 163,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,702. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

