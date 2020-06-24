Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,713,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $325,796 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ATN International by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ATN International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

