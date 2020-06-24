Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Pacific City Financial posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho bought 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $53,594.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PCB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,835. Pacific City Financial has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

