$1.20 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $4.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $12.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of TDG traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,175. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.47.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

