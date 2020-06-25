104 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,747.82. 2,514,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,783.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,363.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,486.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,617.85.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Derivative

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit