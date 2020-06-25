12,250 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,581 shares of company stock valued at $26,041,504. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.71. 268,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

