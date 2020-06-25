51,450 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.57. 1,196,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.