-$6.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings per share of ($6.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($8.15). Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $4.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 246%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($6.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.25) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.42.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 6,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,734. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.