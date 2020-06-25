-$6.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings per share of ($6.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($8.15). Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $4.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 246%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($6.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.25) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.42.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 6,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,734. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit