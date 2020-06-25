91,850 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 145,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.