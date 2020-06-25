Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.87), 13,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532.50 ($6.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.12 million and a P/E ratio of -230.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 534.71.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt’s payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.