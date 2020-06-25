Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Accenture by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Accenture by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Accenture by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.69.

NYSE:ACN traded up $12.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,408. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.