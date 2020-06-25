Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

