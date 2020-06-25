AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. 224,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

