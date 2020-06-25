Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.11. 12,151,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,413,716. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.