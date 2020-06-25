Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,429.36. The stock had a trading volume of 833,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,352.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.