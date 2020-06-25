Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,436.49. The company had a trading volume of 938,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,097. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,352.69. The firm has a market cap of $975.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.