Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $1,436.49. 938,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $975.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,411.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,352.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

