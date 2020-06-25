Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,324,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.43.

GOOGL traded down $31.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,432.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,351.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

