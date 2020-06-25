Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.43.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $31.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,432.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.