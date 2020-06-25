Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,650.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.43.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,429.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,351.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

