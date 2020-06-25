Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 3rd Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN traded up $9.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,783.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

