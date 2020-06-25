Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,745.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The stock has a market cap of $1,363.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

