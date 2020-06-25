Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,617.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,732.86. 2,067,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,783.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,363.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,486.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.