Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,617.85.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,742.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,783.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,486.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2,100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

