American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 67.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

American Tower stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.04. 80,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average is $237.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

