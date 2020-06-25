American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.