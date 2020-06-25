Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.85.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $231.94. The company had a trading volume of 921,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

