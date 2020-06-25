Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

AMAT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 4,019,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

