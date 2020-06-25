Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0493 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $49.28 million and $2.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006844 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

