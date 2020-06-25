AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

