AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,763 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. 23,768,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

