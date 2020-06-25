Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $24.42 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,415,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,412 shares of company stock worth $120,814,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $11.00 on Thursday, reaching $616.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $646.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

