Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $124.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

