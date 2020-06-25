Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases New Stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,820,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,885. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $323.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. Research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

