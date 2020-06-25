Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Shares Down 9.1%

Azarga Metals Corp (CVE:AZR)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 8,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.77.

Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

