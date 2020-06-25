Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,918 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,844,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,990 shares of company stock valued at $26,031,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $84.15. 94,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.